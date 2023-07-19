iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.12

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$86.12 and traded as high as C$92.05. iA Financial shares last traded at C$91.75, with a volume of 188,768 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.5355304 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. In other iA Financial news, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.