Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,057. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.