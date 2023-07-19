Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.08. 16,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,801. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

