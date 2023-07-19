Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,592 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. 125,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,788. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $153.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.