Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 1,859,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,215. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

