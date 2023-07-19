Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $251.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.