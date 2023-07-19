Ieq Capital LLC Has $14.66 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 834,989 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $14,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $64,462,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

PATH stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 3,849,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.19.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

