Ieq Capital LLC Has $29.19 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock worth $86,272,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

DDOG stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. 1,350,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.54 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

