Ieq Capital LLC Has $30.76 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,190 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 36,792 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,103 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,650,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,334. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.



