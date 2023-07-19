Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 21,124 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,982,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

