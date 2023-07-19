Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,558. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

