Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 147.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699,960 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 3.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $128,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $564,859,000,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Roblox by 5.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 3,373,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,011,699. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock worth $34,081,803. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.