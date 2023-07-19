Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. 1,227,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,945. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

