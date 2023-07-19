Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

TXN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,142. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

