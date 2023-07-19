Ieq Capital LLC Sells 45,407 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.9 %

CRM traded up $8.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.55. 3,329,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,269. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $236.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,748 shares of company stock valued at $202,303,032. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.