IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.01

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $14.50. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 4,382 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

IF Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $49.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 15.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. IF Bancorp comprises about 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.45% of IF Bancorp worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

