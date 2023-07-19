Imperial Brands PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.263 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70.
About Imperial Brands
Further Reading
