Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading Down 8.4%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.72. 1,021,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 679,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.