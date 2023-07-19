Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading Down 8.4%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.72. 1,021,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 679,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.