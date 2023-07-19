Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,427,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,427,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29.

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. 774,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after buying an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

