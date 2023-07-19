Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.76

Shares of Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.
Income Financial Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.06.
About Income Financial Trust
Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.
