Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. 71,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,053. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 79.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $189,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.