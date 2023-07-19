Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 331,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

IBCP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,580. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.15%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

