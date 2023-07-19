Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Independent Bank Price Performance
Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 81,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.