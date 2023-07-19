Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independent Bank Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDB stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.49. 81,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

