Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 6,417 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

