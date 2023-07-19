Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,768,000. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSEP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,123 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.