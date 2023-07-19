Insider Buying: Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Purchases 416,000 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) insider Alan Giddins acquired 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £195,520 ($255,648.54).
Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Alan Giddins acquired 50,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,390 ($51,503.66).
Watkin Jones Stock Performance
WJG stock traded down GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 46.70 ($0.61). 17,731,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,217. The firm has a market cap of £119.76 million, a P/E ratio of 464.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.09. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($3.01).
Watkin Jones Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Watkin Jones Company Profile
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.
