Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading

