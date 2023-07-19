Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $4,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,141,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AEHR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.
