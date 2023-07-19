Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $4,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,141,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

