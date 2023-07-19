Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells 28,369 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Edward Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $241,534.12.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY remained flat at $66.66 on Wednesday. 714,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after acquiring an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

