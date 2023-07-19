Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,978 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 5,204,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.