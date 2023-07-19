Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 3,978 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 5,204,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
