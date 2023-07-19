Insider Selling: InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Insider Sells 1,866 Shares of Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $13,192.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicole Damato sold 411 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,909.88.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicole Damato sold 6,422 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $45,596.20.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,379.44.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $15,253.26.

InnovAge Price Performance

INNV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 18,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,022. The company has a market cap of $988.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.54 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

