Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 46071296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

About Inspirit Energy

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

