Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.64.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

