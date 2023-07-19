Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ INBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 12,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 687.95% and a negative return on equity of 85.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intelligent Bio Solutions
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
