Intelligent Financial Strategies Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

