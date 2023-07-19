Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of IBKR traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.27. 2,477,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,183. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

