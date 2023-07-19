Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Stock Down 1.8 %
LON IVPB opened at GBX 120.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.46 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2,041.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.48.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio
