Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IVPB opened at GBX 120.30 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.46 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2,041.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.48.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

