Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,289,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.85 and its 200-day moving average is $329.88. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

