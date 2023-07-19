Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 156.45 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,607.50. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.25.
