Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Performance

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 156.45 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,607.50. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.25.

Get Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.