Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. 6,714,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,126,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

