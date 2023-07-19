Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.99. 295,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,191. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

