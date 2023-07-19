Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $72,249,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. 170,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,069. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

