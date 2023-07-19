Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,355,000,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.