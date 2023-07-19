Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. The company had a trading volume of 190,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,259. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

