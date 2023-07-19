Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 600 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 291.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. 1,224,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,426. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.