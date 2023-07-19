iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,468 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 291,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

