iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 83,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

