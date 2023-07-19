iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.