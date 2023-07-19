iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.14

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.14 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 7989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

