iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $52.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

